Indore: Hillary arrives on 3-day visit to state  

Indore: Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton arrived in city on Sunday on a three-day private visit to state. According to CSP Manoj Ratnakar, the former US first lady arrived at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport at around 8:00 pm in a private plane and stayed at the airport for about 20 minutes to greet people before leaving for Maheswar by road.

The former US first lady supposed to reach the city at 5 pm but her arrival delayed as she started late from Mumbai due to some reasons, the CSP said, adding that adequate arrangements were made at the city airport as well as other places to ensure tight security during her stay.

As directed by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, Ratnakar escorted Clinton and accompanying US security officials to Maheshwar. Khargone collector Ashok Kumar Verma said she is scheduled to stay at the Ahilya Fort Hotel, once the palace of the state’s erstwhile Holkar dynasty, till Tuesday and apart from enjoying a boat ride on scenic Narmada river, would also watch the world renowned Maheshwari saree being weaved, an art started by queen Ahilya Bai to help the downtrodden.

According to sources, Clinton would visit Mandu, home to historical monuments frequented earlier by Mughal rulers and other places in Dhar district on Monday. She would return to Maheshwar in the evening and interact with children of a local school before halting for the night at the holy town, they added.

On Tuesday morning, Clinton will leave for Indore from where she will fly back to US at around 11 am, the sources added. Maheshwar, some 91 kilometres from the city, was the capital of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom till January 6, 1818, after which Indore was designated as the Capital under the reign of Malhar Rao Holkar III. The former US secretary of state is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom.