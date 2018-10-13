Indore: High Court clears way for IDA to take possession

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed all the petitions of shopkeepers, clearing way for Indore Development Authority to take possession of 54 shops at Money Centre, a commercial building located near Ranjit Hanuman temple. The division bench of Justice SC Sharma and Justice Virendra Singh described the IDA’s move of taking possession of Money Centre as appropriate and rejected the petitions.

In July, the IDA board had cancelled the lease of shops and had obtained eviction order from SDM’s court. It had taken possession of 54 shops at Money Centre, which was allegedly built on a land meant for health care facilities. The shopkeepers had challenged the move in High Court, which in its interim order granted relief to petitioners including Dr Sajani Bajaj. In its interim order, the court had stayed IDA’s action and ordered to give possession of shops back to petitioners.

The IDA challenged High Court’s order in Supreme Court, which in turn directed High Court to decide on petitions within four weeks. “After hearing all parties, the court dismissed petitions and termed IDA’s move of taking over shops at Money Centre as right,” said advocate Sunil Jain, counsel of IDA. IDA CEO Kumar Purushottam said Authority would take possession of Money Centre shops at the earliest. Sources said IDA can take possession of shops in two to three days to prevent shopkeepers from taking legal recourse again.