Indore: Hemanshi, a champion in the making

Indore: Behind her naive eyes and soft smile lies strength of a warrior. This 10-year-old aero kick-boxing champion, Hemanshi Agrawal, surprised everyone even her father. This human dynamo is an inspiration for every members of her family including elder brother, Sarthak. With support from her mother, she became a champion in a year and changed the trend in her family. Sharing her daughter’s story, Prof Dr Seema Agrawal said, “It is amazing how our interest finds and paves a way towards our success and I guess that is what happened for my daughter.”

Being in the plump kids in her class, Hemanshi’s weight bothered her parents. “I took Hemanshi to karate class because I felt that self defence is must for girls and it would help her in staying fit,” Seema said. Apprehensive about staying at a class among strangers at the age of eight, Hemanshi urged her mother to stay at the class. “Mom would walk in the sports field outside till I learned karate for four days,” Hemanshi said.

On the fifth day, she was ready to stay alone at the class since she became friends with everyone. “For the first time, I felt like I could be good at sport and it was fun!” Hemanshi said.

Her interest became passion when she got yellow belt after two months of practice. “That belt was a motivator and after that, I decided to never stop,” Hemanshi said. While she found her passion, her father remained discouraging and unsupportive. “I took Hemanshi to the class and paid her fee, but being a conservative person my husband (banker Pawan Agrawal) did not feel that a girl can become a boxer especially when my son quit it,” Seema said.

Nevertheless, Hemanshi continued to learn and polish her boxing skills. “Last year i.e. in 2016, I participated in the district karate championship and won gold medal,” Hemanshi said. Further, she played in the state championship and again won gold. “I took part in my first national karate championship and stayed for 10 days in Kerala alone,” Hemanshi said.

She was scared as she had travelled or stayed alone. “I cried on the first day in Kerala when I called my mother because they gave me watery ‘rasam’ with rice,” Hemanshi said. Overcoming homesickness gave her mental strength and she became more committed towards becoming a player. “I got bronze medal in my first national outing and it was an amazing feeling,” Hemanshi said.

She also participated again this year and bagged gold medal in the district championship, gold in the state championship and silver in the national karate championship. “My son is now inspired by Hemanshi and is learning karate again,” Seema said. Their father supports both of them and is proud of his daughter. “I did not even know that my sweet little daughter could be a warrior, I am happy and proud of her,” Agrawal said.