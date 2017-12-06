Indore: ‘Heartfulness is way to discover unlimited resources of heart’

Indore: “Heartfulness is a simple, practical way to learn to relax and discover the unlimited resources of heart. Actually, meditation is a process in which we shift from thinking to feeling. It is a journey from the complexity of mind to the simplicity of heart,” said joint managing director at Ujaas Energ, Anurag Mundra.

He was addressing a session organised by Indore Management Association on the topic ‘Heartfulness’ for management professionals and students at IMA meeting room on Tuesday. Mundra holds a bachelor of commerce degree and completed his Post-graduation Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA). He is also a certified Chartered Financial Analyst.

He started the session by saying that “Meditation is often defined as thinking continuously about one thing. However, we often get stuck on this definition and lose sight of the real purpose of meditation.”

‘Heart based Meditation’ offers a practical way to relax and open the heart. It is a technique which naturally blends in with the present day lives of people working in the corporate world. By tuning in to heart, we cultivate an inner knowing that wisely directs and guides our lives, helping us face the challenges of life with courage and acceptance, he said.

“Yoga and meditation are being sought after for improving both the individual and organisational wellbeing. Heartfulness offers a whole set of relaxation and meditation practices for the modern generation that focuses on the heart and its infinite potential. Work related stress, depression and anxiety accounting for nearly 40% of all work related illnesses. Study after study shows that meditation helps reduce stress, improve emotional outlook and provide balance for employees, the time may be right to attend a holistic program like heartfulness meditation,” he said.

“Heartfulness meditation offers an easy and a gradual approach to what is essentially the essence of Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation practicable for modern day. Continued practice of heartfulness meditation can help the individual derive benefits of cultivating deeper inner-connectedness, enhancement of the efficiencies of the mind and also develop the requisite balance and inner harmony essential to a wholesome life,” Mundra advised.