Indore: HC quashes poll code violation petition against Vijayvargiya

Indore: In a major relief to BJP national general secretary and Mhow MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed an election petition alleging violation of model code of conduct by him during Assembly elections in 2013.

“Serious allegations of poll code violation were levelled against Vijayvargiya, but none of them could be proved in the court, earning him a clean chit in the case,” said senior advocate Shekhar Bhargava, counsel of Vijayvargiya.

Bhargava said that justice Alok Verma dismissed the election petition which was filed by Congress candidate from Mhow, Antar Singh Darbar. The petition filed on January 20, 2014, had accused Vijayvargiya of violating poll code during Assembly polls in 2013.

The Congress leader had alleged that his BJP rival had distributed currency notes and liquor bottle among voters to allure them even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election rally announced plans to extend proposed metro train route from Indore to Mhow.

Darbar had also claimed that Vijayvargiya distributed trophy and medals at a function organised at Mhow on the occasion of Muharram. However, there were two more allegations which were later withdrawn by the petitioner. “In total, six allegations were levelled by the petitioner of which two were withdrawn. The remaining four were rejected by the court as the petitioner failed to substantiate them with evidence,” Bhargava said.

To substantiate his claims, Darbar had produced CD of the incidents. “Darbar had alleged that Vijayvargiya had distributed currency notes among women during an aarti at a temple in Pensionpura during election time. He had produced a CD to substantiate his allegation but in the CD Vijayvargiya was seen distributing ladoo and not notes. Evidence in other allegations also did not hold water,” Bhargava said.

Darbar’s counsel Ravindra Singh Chhabra said that they had proved that a vehicle transporting liquor bottle was caught during polls and that Vijayvargiya’s supporter Kamal Patel was in that vehicle. But the court did not accept the argument that the bottle were for distribution among voters.

Similarly, the court accepted that Vijayvargiya had distributed trophy and medals during a Muharram function but denied taking the event as violation of poll code. +The hearing on the petition lasted for 45 months, during which the petitioner produced 21 witnesses, Vijayveraigya 15 and the court called four people as witnessed from its side. In total, 41 people recorded their statements in the case.

Allegation: Vijayvargiya distributed cash to women at a religious event in a temple at Pensionpura in Mhow during polls

Defence: CD produced by petitioner as evidence purportedly shown Vijayvargiya distributing ladoo not notes

Allegations: Liquor bottle were distributed by Vijayvargiya during polls

Defence: Court found a vehicle carrying liquor during polls but didn’t buy the argument that it was meant for distribution among voters

Allegations: Vijayvargiya distributed trophy and medals at a Muharram function in Mhow

Defence: Vijayvargiya accepted the claim but court did not find it a violation of poll code