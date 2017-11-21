Indore: HC annuls election of Dhar BJP MLA

Indore: Indore bench of the MP High Court on Monday declared the election of BJP MLA from Dhar Neena Verma null and void for concealing information during 2013 assembly elections. The court also gave her 45-day time period to move the Supreme Court.

The verdict came on a petition filed by advocate Suresh Chandra Bhandari in 2013. Accusing Verma of concealing information, the advocate had claimed in his petition that she had left 24 columns, including information about her family, liabilities and assets, of her nomination paper blank. This is the second time that election of Neena Verma, wife of former union minister Vikram Verma, has been annulled by the court. In 2012, she was disqualified by the court on the complaint of Congress rival Bal Mukund Gautam.

Talking to Free Press, the petitioner said that during final hearing on September 21, Justice Alok Verma had reserved the verdict. A week ahead of his superannuation, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday annulling her election.

He said that the court also granted a 45-day stay on implementation of the verdict to allow the 57-year-old BJP lawmaker to move the Supreme Court. Bhandari said that during scrutiny of nomination forms in 2013, he had brought the issue to the notice of the returning officer but it was turned down under extreme political pressure.

Later, he moved the court and submitted a CD as evidence. During the course of hearing SDM Dhar Jitendra Singh Chouhan appeared before the court on behalf of MP Chief Election Commissioner along with the then election officer Sudhir Tare and independent candidate from Dhar Sunil Samant.