Indore: Harmful chemical found in confiscated Sanchi milk samples

Indore: With Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department receiving reports of milk samples on Tuesday, it has been cleared that the confiscated Sanchi Milk indeed had sodium sulphate (Na2SO4) in mixed in it by the accused. According to the reports, the accused had mixed

sodium sulphate in water and later, mixed the solution with pure milk in the Sanchi tanker, which was seized by police during a raid at the milk depot in Mangliya, some 20 days ago.

As many as seven people were arrested in the raid at the depot in connection with stealing milk from the Sanchis milk tanker and contaminating it to make extra profit, putting lives of people at risk. Chief food safety officer (CFSO) Manish Swami said We have received the reports of milk samples from Bhopal laboratory on Tuesday. The samples failed the test and it is found that sodium sulphate was mixed in the milk to increase its quantity and thus making more profit.

He said that the accused were selling the contaminated milk at shops and dhabas near bypass. However, the samples collected from the shops were found to be alright and there was no contamination of any chemical in the milk supplied to the Sanchi kiosks in the city. We will serve a notice to Sanchi in this regard. Action under various charges of food contamination will also be taken against the accused, Swami said, adding that The sample report would also help police in their investigation and frame appropriate charges against the accused.

Meanwhile, the FDA department is waiting for the reports of other food samples sent to the Bhopal laboratory and also, continuing its checking drive and collecting milk samples from various parlours across the city on regular basis to keep a check on food adulteration.