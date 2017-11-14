Indore: Handcart pullers pelt stones on IMC removal team

Indore: A group of handcart pullers on Monday pelted stones on a team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which went to Choithram Mandi to remove the hawkers running their businesses on handcarts on footpath. Though no person was injured, a vehicle of the IMC team suffered damage in the incident.

In the afternoon, the removal gang of IMC reached Choithram Mandi and initiated crackdown on handcart owners selling items on footpath. IMC employees emptied the handcarts and seized the trolleys which irked the hawkers, leading to heated exchange of words between the hawkers and IMC team members.

Soon, the verbal duel took a violent turn as the irked hawkers started pelting stones on IMC employees. On being tipped off, police reached the scene and dispersed the crowd to bring the situation under control. Windshield of a dumper belonging to the INC team was broken in the stone pelting. IMC stated that it had seized 30 handcarts from mandi on the day.