Indore: GSTN a flop show, courtesy shoddy assessment, flawed software

Indore: After massive failure of demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) too has proved that it was launched without improper assessment of the consequences. One of the major factors that has been an issue of serious concern and also, evoked enough nationwide outcry is the complexity in GST compliance, courtesy inefficient server of GSTN.

The shoddy layout of the all new ‘revolutionary’ indirect tax regime is evident in the fact that GSTN portal has been designed to hold a rush of 80,000 log in at a time, overlooking the fact that there are more than 65 lakh GST registrants. As a consequence, it takes at least three-four hours to file a single return.

It’s been four months since the GST is launched but hardships of traders, as well as tax consultants to comply with its provisions, are compounding with every single day. The fact that owing to the faulty portal many traders could not file their July returns by now and the one who has filed, was still not updated on the portal, stands testimony to the poor groundwork of the much-hyped project.

According to IT and trade experts both the components of the GST– its software and procedure of rules– are quite clumsy and complex. Talking particularly about the software part of the GST, experts said that it’s grossly a failure of assessment of the IT team in developing the server of the GST.

It is no more a secret that GST software was built by a well know IT giant of the country. But strangely, while total number of GST registrants is more than 65,000 lakh with an estimated 4 lakh log in at a time, the software was designed to allow just 80,000 login at a time, a figure all most five times low than required.

The experts further claimed that both the front-end and back-end software has been developed with number of mistakes. As far as front-end problem is concerned they said “Capacity of the server is about 90 per cent less than required and thus, at rush hours, especially during approaching last date of return filing, it got hung or crashed.”

On back-end problem they claimed “Software codes for filing returns are also not properly set, due to which the data fed by a trader or tax consultant does not match with the code of the software, causing obstacle in filing returns.”

Experts suggested that the portal should be held for ten days to make necessary changes and software upgradation and get rid of the nagging hassle for good.

– Nilesh Gupta, Software Expert