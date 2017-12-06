Indore: GST: Notification for MP State Authority of Advance Ruling issued
Indore: The state government on Tuesday issued notification for constitution of MP State Authority of Advance Ruling on Tuesday. Registered and non-registered traders can now seek clarity over GST from the authority.
Setting up of the authority is a component of GST that was rolled out on July 1, this year. Authority’s office would come up in office of SGST commissioner at Moti Bangla. Sources said that two members of the authority, including one from SGST and another from CGST would soon be appointed.
Any trader, irrespective of GSTN registration can seek clarification by paying Rs 5000 fee. He can raise as many queries as he wants. The authority will pass orders within 90 days. Appellate Authority and Board to be set-up. Sources said that that if a trader is not satisfied with authority’s ruling then he can approach appellate authority and then the appellate board. The appellate authority and board are likely to be constituted in next two months.
Points on which clarity can be sought
A trader can ascertain whether his business comes under the category of supply or trade and whether it is taxable or not.
If it comes under goods or service then what tax rate will be applicable on it.
Eligibility and quantum of Input taxcredit
Benefit of notification issued by SGST or CSGT department.
