Indore: GST fiasco All major markets of city to remain closed today

Indore: Goods and Service Tax (GST) being rolled out from July 1 is going to face its first major resistance from traders on Thursday. As talks between traders and finance minister Jayant Malaiya failed, 66 business organisations of the city have given call of bandh on the day, under which all major markets of the city including Sarafa and Cloth market will remained closed. Deeply anguished over certain harsh provisions of GST and discriminatory tax rates, traders are demanding these should be corrected before rolling out GST.

To pursue the agitating traders of the city to withdraw the call of bandh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sent Malaiya to the city to have interaction with traders. Malaiya held talks with over 66 business organisations under their apex representative body Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Residency on Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm. Later in the day representatives of all 66 organisations held a separate meeting with president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce Ramesh Khandelwal, general secretary Sushil Sureka and treasurer Rasnidhi Gupta and decided to go ahead with the bandh on Thursday.

Rasnidhi Gupta said there would be total bandh on Thursday as all 66 organisations had supported the move. All business establishments and shops across Indore would remain closed. There is a slight change in schedule of bandh call, as now a grand rally earlier proposed stands cancelled. A memorandum for CM had to be given to commissioner of commercial tax department at the end of the rally, but it had been given to FM Malaiya himself. Gupta further said medical stores, petrol pumps, milk-vegetables and other essential commodities were being exempted from the bandh. Gupta made it clear that this bandh was not against the state government, but against the Centre, which had to take decision on traders’ demands.

Demands of traders

Provisions of input tax credits should be amended.

Filing of 3 returns every month is just wastage of time. This will put extra burden on traders. This one should be corrected.

Invoice format prescribed by GST Council is quite complex.

Different tax rates are being suggested for same category of items.