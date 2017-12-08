Indore: ‘GST Council to consider all practical suggestions’

Indore: Commissioner of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Raghvendra Singh has said the GST Council is working continuously on making the new indirect tax regime trader-manufacturers-service provider friendly. He said the council is ready to take suggestions. He further said that E-way Bill system is designed to make it user-friendly.

Singh was addressing a seminar here at Preetamlal Dua Auditorium on Thursday. The seminar was organised by Tax Practitioners Association to make traders and tax consultants aware of E-way Bill system. Singh further said that so far the council discussed all the suggestions made by trader and industrialist bodies. Still, if they come forward to offer any practical solution, they are welcome.

Informing about E-Way Bill system, key-note speaker and joint-commissioner of SGST Dr Dharmapal Sharma said the E-Way bill portal was developed by the NIC, in which process of generation of E-way Bill is quite simple and user-friendly. The system offers facilities of generating different types of E-way bill. An E-Way Bill can be generated through SMS, mobile app and facility finder. Using any one of the options, one can generate the bill.

CA Sunil P Jain said departmental officers are given power to check warehouse and godowns. If they found a transporter dodging tax, then they would impose penalty on him.

EWB must on transportation of goods worth above Rs Rs 50,000

Senior GST Consultant RS Goyal threw light on various aspects of the EWB system. He said that generation of EWB is must for transportation of goods above Rs 50,000. If a state trader wants to export goods outside the state, then he will have to generate EWB and send it to trader to whom he wants to send goods. The validity of EWB for a distance of 100 km would be 24 hours and 24 hours more for additional 100 km.

If the goods could not be delivered in the given time, then the transportation of goods have to be done with another new EWB. Goyal said that if the trader mentions about goods worth more and less than Rs 50,000, on the basis of this GSTR-1 could be filed easily. If a trader uploads information of EWB on the portal, then there would be no need of carrying physical copy of invoice.