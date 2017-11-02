Indore: Grievance redressal camp promotes ‘E-integrity’ among vendors

Indore: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, Indian Institute of Management Indore conducted a grievances redressal camp cum vendors meet on Wednesday. The event was aimed at promoting E-integrity among vendors.

The meet witnessed participation from vendors and service providers, who work with the institute, along with members from the administrative staff. IIM Indore chief administrative officer Col Gururaj Gopinath Pamidi (retd) noted that vigilance isn’t about a day or a week, but should be present in people’s daily lives throughout the year. Quoting that actions speak louder than words, he said that the institute always tries to create awareness regarding vigilance on day to day basis.

IIM Indore project department officer Sushil Kumar then gave details of various events been organised during the week which included elocution, poster making and slogan writing competition. He noted that this meet intends to strengthen the relations of the vendors and contractors with the Institute. He noted that any goal can’t be attained without teamwork and both the parties need to work together effectively for the same. He mentioned that in order to remain transparent, the Institute also publishes all the tenders, manuals and contract requirements on the website and all the departments contribute to this.

IIM Indore officer (outsourced activities) KV Satyanathan addressed the gathering and discussed about the transparency and rules related to vigilance followed at the institute.

IIM Indore store department officer SK Sahoo also noted that every organization should take steps to curb corruption and this should be executed in every sector where public invests its money. Institute safety officer Jigar Kantharia also addressed the gathering and noted that every project attains success with team work, and hence, vendors are an important part of the Institute.

Vendors also shared their experiences while working with the Institute and appreciated the transparency maintained in each and every department. The meet concluded with an E-integrity pledge by the vendors.

IIM Indore is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 4 under which various proagrammes are being organised. In the series, the institute will also conduct a guest talk by former governor VS Kokje on the topic ‘My Vision-Corruption Free India’ on November 3, as the concluding ceremony for Vigilance Awareness Week. The prize distribution ceremony for various activities organised during the week would also take place on Friday.