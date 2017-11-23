Indore: Gratefulness, a trait of the great

Indore: Among the magic words taught to children for living in harmony with people around, one of the most used is ‘sorry’ but one that is less used and carries memories is ‘thank you’. Celebrating the day to say thank you to Lord, friends and family for making our life wonderful, people celebrate ‘Thanksgiving Day’ on fourth Thursday of November.

We often try to thank our parents and people around with gestures and gifts, but we fail to find a way to say thanks to some people who have changed our life with their presence and advice. Bringing out these stories, people shared notes of gratitude towards their teacher, pets and secret friends through Free Press.

Healed with love and care

My life’s second innings began at the age of 50 when I moved to Indore alone as my husband was working in Kuwait. I had never lived alone before. At first, I was felt alone and depressed. I started an NGO and worked to help others. Still for years, I was lonely and depressed. I tried everything from basic counselling to detailed psychology workshops.

Unfortunately nothing worked out and I continued to feel depressed. Around this time, I came across Brandy, a German shepherd. I fell in love with her as her loving eyes comforted me. Still, being in depression I was not overjoyed. Eventually, as I lived with ‘Brandy’, my life changed. I do not even recall feeling lonely and depressed anymore. I am ecstatic.

Brandy has healed me in so many ways by caring for me and waiting for me. I thank her for saving me from depression. She is suffering from ‘ascites’ right now. I do not think that I can live without her, my best friend anymore.

Taught lesson of nobility

I moved to Indore from my home town Shivpuri. Everything was different in this crowded city. At first, even living through a day here was a struggle for me. I was coming from a closely knit family and was only 18 years old. I missed my family too when living alone in hostel without friends.

My teacher (Dakshdev Gaur) helped me in many ways to find right place to live. He worked with me through my emotions. There was a time when I couldn’t pay my bills and he helped me without giving it a thought. His emotional support gave me the comfort of family in a new city and helped me become a confident person.

He is my teacher who is like father and my mentor always guided me. I could not even speak Hindi properly when I came to this city. He helped me communicate and taught me the lesson of nobility and gave me true knowledge. I never got a chance to thank him, but now I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart, you are very special to me and always will be.

Motivated to push limits

I have many people to thank but when one person whom I have not been able to thank till date is neuro physician Dr Pravar Passi. I started running in August 2013. He motivated me to take up the challenge of running of full marathon of 42 kilometres. I was scared and not sure, but he motivated me constantly. In fact, he helped me become strong by asking me to push my limits.

Thanks to him I have been able to stay healthy even at the age of 54 and I still complete marathons and cycle to my clinic. I have been able to inspire people and form a cycling group. I would not have done any of this, if Dr Passi had not motivated me.