Indore: Govt to leave no stone unturned to woo NRI investors

Indore: Friends of MP Conference, a gathering of Non-Resident Indians hailing from the city, is getting an encouraging responses from the NRIs. About 200 NRI industrialists have already registered themselves to participate in the event, scheduled on January 3 and 4 in the city. The idea of organising such an event came from the feedback received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while interacting with NRI industrialists hailing from the state during his abroad tours to woo investment in the state.

Thus, the maiden conference of Friends of MP would be organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in the city. Official sources said that the state government has got registration from 200 industrialists so far, with 66 of them, mostly from the city, confirming their participation. The event is supposed to supplement Global Investor Summits.

Meanwhile, commissioner Sanjay Dubey, along with officials of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Indore Development Authority (IDA) and some other departments reviewed the preparation of the conference at his office on Monday. Officiating collector Ruchika Chouhan, IMC commissioner Manish Singh and IDA CEO Goutam Singh were among other present at the review meeting.

Dubey alerted the officers to waste no more time and start the preparation from the day itself. He also briefed the officers that the stretch between Airport and Brilliant Convention Centre including the Super Corridor should be beautifully decorated to welcome the visitors and proper lodging arrangements be made for them.

A special cleaning and beautification drive would be launched at Super Corridor, with the stretch receiving proper traffic marking, plants and dividers, Dubey said, adding that no lacking would be tolerated in the preparation for the conference.

The commissioner further informed that visitors would be taken to nearby tourist spots including Ujjain, Mandu, and Omkareshwar. The two-day conference would witness five sessions, where MP’s investor friendly industrial climate would be showcased. Designing of the conference logo has been entrusted with Madhya Pradesh Madhyam and is reported to be underway by. These apart, the CM would also hold a one-to-one interaction with visiting industrialists.