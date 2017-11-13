Indore: Govt not to hold student union polls in pvt colleges

Indore: Despite directives by Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, the state government is not going to hold student union polls in private colleges. This became clear after November 10, the date, as per the court’s directives, on which student union elections were supposed to be held, passed off sans polls.

“Exam season has arrived so there is no question of holding elections on college campuses now,” a top official of Department of Higher Education (DHE) told Free Press wishing anonymity.

On October 25, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice VK Shukla had issued directions to the government for holding student union polls in private colleges and issue notification for the same by October 30. The directions had come on a petition filed by NSUI alleging that students of private colleges had been deprived of polls as the government had announced polls only in government and aided colleges. It was believed that the government would comply with the directives of the court but the deadline of October 30 was passed off two days ago with no notification for the polls issued by the government.

“As per the court’s directives, the notification was to be issued by October 30 and elections were to be held by November 10. Neither the government issue the notification nor held polls,” said NSUI state chief Vipin Wankhede said. Sources said that the government could afford to breach the deadline as it was a directive not verdict by the court. After a gap of six years, the DHE on October 12 had announced student union polls in institutions of higher learning and also released election schedule.

The election notification stated that the polls would be held in government, aided and unaided private colleges on October 30. However, the next day the DHE issued an amended notification stating that student union polls would be held only in government and aided colleges.

The notification further stated that student council would be constituted in unaided private colleges later on. The DHE neither gave any reason for exempting private colleges from student union polls nor gave any date for formation of student union council in private colleges. After which the petition was moved in the court by NSUI. Student union polls in government and aided colleges were held on October 30 across the state.

Exam season arrives

Exam season has arrived at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. Though the university is going to hold first, third and fifth semester exams from November 22, practical exams have already started at colleges. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they had prepared schedule for holding for BA, BSc and BCom from November 22. The last date to fill examination forms was October 6.