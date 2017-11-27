Indore: Govt must force industry houses to pay hefty dues to save people’s deposits’

Indore: “Banking has always been a backbone of every economy, and thus, no economy can survive without banking. This puts an ample responsibility on bankers to deliver better service,” said managing director of Bank of India (BoI), Deenbandu Mahapatra while address the second day session of 25th triennial general body meeting of Federation of Bank of India Staff Unions here at Labh Mandapam on Sunday.

Senior banker Mahapatra called upon existing youth employees of the bank to discharge their duties with full dedication and labour as they will lead an example for youths, who will be joining the banking sector in future.

“A great responsibility comes upon young employees of the banks to play a vital role in making banking industry a powerful component of economy. In this way ‘greet and treat’ could be a potent tool to win heart of customers,” he said. National general secretary of AIBEA, CH Venkatachalam in his address said that “Banking industry is passing though a crucial time, where NPAs are rising. Thus, for the survival of economy government must act strongly against wilful defaulters of the banks,” adding that “Government must pressurise industry houses to pay their hefty dues, so that people’s deposit can be saved.”

Professor Vineet Kohli from Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) also spoke on the occasion. He said that “Privatisation of government banks could be a wrong policy decision, as a large section of society trusts on the services of the PSU banks.” “Decision in this matter should be taken in interest of public and not on line of political ideology,” he argued amid round of applause.

Earlier on the day, over 2,000 bank employees of 23 states, who have been delegates at the meeting, took out a rally from Gandhi Hall to Abhay Prashal. The rally saw union leaders pressing for recruitment of new staff and officers in the banks, as following retirement of employees they were overburdened with the work load.

Eminent Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Bhusan inaugurated the three-day general body meeting on Saturday. Ramapriya Gopalakrishnan will deliver valedictory address on the concluding day of the meet on Monday.