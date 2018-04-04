Bhopal: Govt decides constituting legal committee in every dept to avoid court cases

Bhopal: The state government, intending to avoid court cases from officers and employees, has given approval to state litigation management policy. In a cabinet meeting, it was decided that a complaint redressal mechanism will be made by constituting committees in all departments at state and district levels.

These committees will address the complaints of officers and employees in a period of eight weeks so that they may not move court. It is also directed to appoint one legal expert in every department. The provision of collector seeking permission from law department in cases of government land and properties, where decision is against the state government, has been abolished.

The minor litigations pending with the departments will be withdrawn. The provision to take action against officers and employees for delaying in litigation disposal and failing to put up government’s stand properly, has also been incorporated in the policy. The accountability of government law officers, advocates, public prosecutors and in-charges made for court cases losing government’s cases, will be fixed.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during cabinet meeting denied entering into new agreements for sand mining in the light of mining policy. A proposal was put up mentioning that 33 bidders had completed all formalities for allotment of sand mines prior to new mining policy. 20 bidders wished allotment of mines by agreement while 13 bidders wanted their money back. Chouhan asked to return money to all these bidders. He said new agreements should not be done as sand mines have been allotted to village panchayats.

Approval to 1642 posts for assembly elections

The cabinet sanctioned filling of 1642 posts for upcoming assembly elections. These posts include 84 posts in the office of chief electoral officer, 408 posts in district electoral office and 1150 posts in office of returning officers.

Indore Press Club premises owned by PWD

The cabinet gave its approval on ownership of public works department (PWD) on the premises of Indore Press Club. The rent of the club’s building, after April, 2018, will be 10 per cent of the market rate. Press Club would do maintenance of the building. It was also decided that Press Club would not claim for any other additional land.