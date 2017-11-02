Indore: Government unlikely to hold student union polls in private colleges

Indore: Contrary to the directives of Madhya Pradesh High Court, State government is unlikely to hold student union polls in private colleges, as per official sources. “As of now, there is no plan to hold polls in unaided private colleges. Exam season is arriving so students may not be engaged in non-academic activities,” a top official of Department of Higher Education (DHE) told Free Press wishing anonymity.

The claim hold waters as the government did not issue notification for polls in private colleges by October 30 as was instructed by the Jabalpur bench of MPHC. On October 25, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice VK Shukla had issued directions to the government for holding polls in private colleges and issue notification for the same by October 30.

The directions had come on a petition alleging that students of private colleges had been deprived of polls as the government had announced polls only in government and aided colleges. It was believed that the government would comply with the directives of the court but the deadline of October 30 was passed off two days ago with no notification for the polls issued by the government.

Sources said that the government afford to breach the deadline as it was directives not verdict by the court. After a gap of six years, the DHE on October 12 had announced student union polls in institutions of higher learning and also released election schedule.

The election notification stated that the polls would be held in government, aided and unaided private colleges on October 30. However, the next day the DHE issued an amended notification stating that student union polls would be held only in government and aided colleges. The notification further stated that student council would be constituted in unaided private colleges later on. The DHE neither gave any reason for exempting private colleges from student union polls nor gave any date for formation of student union council in private colleges.

After which the petition was moved in the court by NSUI. Student union polls in government and aided colleges were held on October 30 across the state.

Winter exams from Nov 20

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to hold first, third and fifth semester exams from November 20. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they had prepared schedule for holding for BA, BSc and BCom from the said date. The last date to fill examination forms is October 6. From November 10, practical exam was to begin in colleges. The expected date for student union polls was also November 10 so there is exam excuse also over not holding polls.