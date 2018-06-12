Indore: Government lays stress on unorganised workers’ welfare

Indore: Commissioner Raghavendra Singh reviewed the progress of state government schemes at a collectors’ conference held at his office on Monday. All the collectors of Indore division, district panchayat chief executive officers and forest officers of Indore Division participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Singh said that the state government wants all the unorganised workers to be registered so that more benefits could be provided to them. He said that the cases of unorganised workers should be settled within given time. A sum of Rs 2 lakh is given after normal death of registered unorganised worker to his family and Rs 4 lakh are paid after accidental death.

Singh asked collectors to monitor the procurement of gram and onion. He said the payment of gram crops should be made to farmers within in a week. He reviewed the progress of Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme and said officers should visit rural areas to achieve targets under the scheme. While reviewing clean India drive, he asked officers of Dhar, Jhabua and Barwani to launch special drive for making their districts open defecation free within three months.