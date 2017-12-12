Indore: Goof-up delays exam by half an hour, leaks paper

Indore: Students of BCom (Hons) third semester on Monday were in for a rude shock as they were served question paper of a subject even when examination was for another subject. However, after being tipped off the examination conducting body — Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya — changed the paper; though by the time the exam was delayed by half an hour. More shockingly, paper of the exam scheduled on later date was also allegedly “leaked” due to the goof-up.

BCom (Hons) third semester students had gone to different examination centres to take Corporate Law paper exam on Monday. At the start of the exam when students were served the paper they were in for a shock. They were served paper of Corporate Accounts subject instead of Corporate Law subject. The confused students at a centre in Khalsa College complained about this to the invigilators who in turn informed about the same to the university.

The university authorities directed all examination centres to put back Corporate Accounts question papers back in the bundles and sent new bundles containing Corporate Law papers. After the relevant papers reached exam centres, the exam could be started. Due to the goof-up the exam was delayed by nearly 30 minutes.

The paper served initially to the students was of Corporate Accounts subject, exam for which is scheduled on December 18. As students were served Corporate Accounts paper a week ahead on Monday, it was technically “leaked”. However, the university did not by this argument.

Rather it claimed that bundles of papers of Corporate Accounts were opened mistakenly but they were not served to students. “So there was no leak as such,” exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said.

Vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad also echoed same views. However, he added that if there was any complaint, the university will change set of Corporate Accounts paper. “We prepare more than one set of papers. So we will change the set if need be,” he added.

On a query pertaining to sending of wrong paper, Dhakad said that he would take information about it from examination department.

BCom (Hons) to continue under annual exam system

Rejecting the demand of colleges, DAVV on Monday stated that BCom (Hons) would remain under annual system. “There are no instructions from the department of higher education (DHE) to bring back honours courses under semester system. So, the demand of colleges for holding semester exams for BCom (Hons) could not be entertained,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

From session 2017-18, the DHE re-introduced annual system in BA, BCom and BSc. The annual system was launched from first year. With plain courses, the DHE also put honours courses also under annual system. Vice chancellors of state universities had requested during coordination committee meeting that honours courses should remain under semester system.

The coordination committee had empowered principal secretary (higher education) to decide on the matter. “As the PS did not change the decision, we are sticking to the old decision of annual system for BCom (Hons) as well,” Tiwari said.