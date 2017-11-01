Indore: Good times begin with Devotthan Ekadashi

Indore: Celebrating the beginning of a new cycle on Prabodhini Ekadashi, popularly known as Devotthan Ekadashi, Hindu community organised ‘tulsi vivah’ in their houses and also in temples in city on Tuesday.

The eleventh day of the lunar cycle signifies beginning of ‘Kartik’ month. Starting the season of weddings, the day is celebrated with day-long fasting and symbolic wedding of tulsi plant with a ‘shaligram’ stone representing ‘Vishnu’.

“The fun month of Kartik is when we have maximum weddings, which means shopping, dancing and fun,” commerce student Ishika Bajaj said. She explained that from dressing up for ‘tulsi vivah’ to gatherings and weddings, the following couple of months is the best time of year for her.

Discussing the importance of Prabodhini Ekadashi, homemaker Radha Sharma said, “Our body needs regulation, it needs a break to throw away toxins and ensure that we can function smoothly.” She explained that this fast limits the intake of cereals but allows a person to have fruits and vegetables.

“This is same as detox diet prescribed by dietitians today, but we often go overboard in dieting by stretching detox diet to a week making our body and its function weak,” Radha said. She elaborated that such detox fasting is better as it does not harm the body and regulates nutrient absorption in intestine.

Talking about the rituals of the day, homemaker Sona Dadhich said, “Every festival involves celebration of life and ensuring happiness in our actions.” She explained that following the mythological story where a woman named Tulsi cursed Vishnu for destroying her chastity and further drowned in ocean.

“Later, her soul was transferred to a plant that is worshipped now, overall the idea was actions have consequences and we need to be conscious of our actions,” Sona said.