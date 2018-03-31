Indore: Good Friday prayers offered at churches

Indore: The members of Christian community from different parts of the city gathered at Red Church for Good Friday prayer service. Prayers were held from 2 pm to 6.30 pm. During his address, Bishop Chacko of Indore diocese said, “All Christians commemorate the passion, suffering and death of Jesus Christ on the cross on Good Friday. It is the obligatory day of fasting, prayer, repentance and meditation on sufferings of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity.”

Sharing his beliefs with Free Press, devotee Vincent Paul said, “Jesus died for our sins. This day is very important for me, because while Jesus was on the cross, he looked towards heaven and cried out saying, ‘Father forgive them, for they don’t know what they are doing.’ It is a lesson that we must always remember.”

The events of Good Friday were re-lived. Priests explained journey of Jesus to Calvary to devotees. People recited hymns. It is one of the most important days of the year in the liturgy of Catholic church, according to parish priest of Red Church.

Talking about upcoming events, Fr Biju Mathew said, “Traditionally, there is no Holy mass till Easter Sunday.”

Talking about the traditions, Sr Nisha Joseph said, “Crucifix is kissed and the cross is honoured and venerated on this day. The customary practice of burning the candle on alter is held back until resurrection of Jesus. It is a symbolic expression of darkness that prevails in the absence of true light.”

Explaining another aspect of Good Friday, Edna Fernandez said, “Stations of the Cross, a series of 14 stations, depict Christ’s death. Meditatively and actively participating in Stations of the Cross is supposed to help us.” Enactment of 14 Stations of the Cross, which Jesus passed through on the way to Calvary, was held in the main liturgical service at 3 pm, which is believed to be the time when Christ was crucified.