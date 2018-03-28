Indore: Go beyond benchmarks set by people, IIM-I grads told

Indore: Reliance Jio Messaging Services Pvt Ltd CEO Rahul Razdan asked students of Indian Institute of Management Indore to keep looking for new opportunities and move beyond benchmarks set by people. The students will pass out on Wednesday.

“After Mount Everest was conquered for the first time, other people tried to conquer it in other ways like climbing without oxygen mask, without any support, etc,” he said while addressing the pre-convocation ceremony at the B-school on Tuesday. He stressed on “hitting extra” to get success.

Razdan is a former student of PGP 1998-2000 batch of IIM Indore. Razdan and Raymond Ltd chief marketing officer Shantiswarup Panda were guests at the function.

Speaking further, Razdan said that every time a student graduates, he or she becomes a contributor to the society.

“When the participants get their degrees, that piece of paper not only is a recognition of what you achieve and have done; but is also a promise that you’ll be the ambassadors of the institute,” he said.

“We are social media people but the world is moving at a rapid pace and if you don’t move, you’ll be fixated and live a stagnant life,” he told students. In his address, Panda said that one shouldn’t begrudge failures as there are days when you win and lose. “Hence one shouldn’t take the low days too harsh on oneself,” he said.

“Once you graduate and you move out in industry, you may have more power and more money. But to become a great leader, never disregard human dignity,” he said. He also advised students to make sure never to abandon the commitments, as they define one’s attitude.

“Do not follow anyone else’s path. Figure out what keeps you awake and it is important to you and your lives,” he concluded. Earlier, IIM Indore director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan gave a brief introduction of various programmes held in Indore and Mumbai campus. The event was followed by a cultural programme with a musical performance by Ragas Redefine.