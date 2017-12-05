Indore: Girl fails to get Aadhaar card even after 12 attempts, moves HC for justice

Indore: An LLB student moved the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court as she failed to get her name linked to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for Aadhaar card. It is said that the poor girl attempted at least 12 times in last six year for linking without any success.

Her case exposed the working of UIDAI, which is mandated to issue cards to genuine citizens and help them get benefit of various government schemes. The ordeal of Shradha Piplodiya, LLB first year student of Pardeshipura, began when she was barely six. Even after becoming a major, she could not able to get her name added to UIDAI.

Talking to Free Press, Shradha said: “In last six years, I have applied for Aadhaar card at least 12 times through authorised centers. Last time, I applied on June 3, 2017. But, all the time her application was rejected without stating any reason.” Shradha said: “I have even enquired about it from UIDAI but the latter failed to give any suitable reply to my e-mails.” Shradha said she was not getting any benefit of government schemes given to backward caste candidates in the absence of Aadhaar card.

Finally, Shradha moved the Indore bench of MP High Court for justice through a petition filed on November 10. In the writ, she challenged the rejection of her applications by the UIDAI and said it violates several provisions of the Aadhaar Act like Section 3, which makes UIDAI mandatory to issue Aadhaar Card; Section 5 under which the authority should take special measures to issue Aadhaar number to a woman; Section 7 which makes the body mandatory to have Aadhaar Number for receiving subsidies, and benefits from the Government.

She said that in the absence of Aadhar one cannot open even bank accounts and file tax returns. “Verification of new and existing mobile phones cannot be possible if you do not have Aadhaar card”, she said. Her counsel Vijesh Atre said the Indore Bench has issued a notice to UIDAI and the next hearing would be held on January 12, next year.