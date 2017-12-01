Indore: Geeta to meet couple, woman claiming to be her parents

Indore: In another effort to identify parents of the deaf and dumb girl Geeta, who has been staying in city since she was brought from Pakistan, district administration has arranged a meeting of a couple and another woman, claiming to be the original parents of Geeta.

As part of the identification procedure, the administration has put arrangements in place to collect their blood samples for DNA matching with Geeta.

Following the discussion held with personnel secretary of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, the district administration has started preparing for the meeting, which would be held at Room no. 102 of collector office.

According to official information, the people claiming to be parents of Geeta are couple Jaisingh Karabhri Ethape and Surekha Jaisingh Ethape from village Mahswandi of block Sangam Nagar of Ahmad Nagar district of Maharashtra and Sokha Kishku of Narayanpur Parkhand block of Jamtada district of Jharkhand.

Officiating collector Ruchika Chouhan has instructed civil surgeon of the city to take blood samples of the couple and the woman in a prescribed manner for DNA test, which would be later matched with DNA of Geeta. The blood samples would be sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory of CBI in New Delhi.

A few months back a couple from Jharkhand, claiming to be Geeta’s parents, had arrived in the city and interacted with Geeta. Though, Geeta had denied identifying them as their parents, blood samples were taken for DNA test, report of which is awaited. Presently, Geeta is staying in a institute of an NGO Mook Badhir Sanghathan located in scheme no. 71 in Indore.