Indore: Geeta fails to recognise J’khand couple as parents

Indore: Geeta, the speech-impaired Indian girl who returned 14 years after accidentally landing in Pakistan, on Friday reportedly didn’t recognise a couple from Jharkhand who had claimed that she was their daughter. She also failed to acknowledge Edhi Foundation of Karachi, where she had stayed for several years. Meanwhile, district administration said that DNA samples of the Jharkhand couple have been collected to verify their claim.

Following external affairs ministry’s instruction, the district administration had arranged a meeting between Geeta and the Jharkhand couple at collector’s office. Vijay Ram and his wife Mala Devi of Bandu village in Garhwa district of Jharkhand reached collector’s office along with their son Roshan Ravi early morning. They had claimed that Geeta was their daughter Tunni Kumari alias Guddi. Tunni Kumari had disappeared nine years ago from her in-laws’ house in Rohtas district of Bihar, they said.

Geeta was brought from Deaf and Dumb school in Scheme No. 71 to Jansunvai Room of collector office for the meeting. The couple and their son had a closed-door meeting with Geeta at the Collector’s office here. Collector Nishant Warwade, MEA officials and an official from Garhwa district of Jharkhand were also present along with sign language expert Gyanendra Purohit and his social activist wife Monika Sharma Purohit.

Geeta was briefed about couple’s claim. However, she didn’t recognize them. Later Purohit showed her pictures of Edhi Foundation, from where she was brought two years back. She was also shown a few papers, believed to have been written by her. However, Geeta failed to recognize them. She also refused to give blood sample for DNA matching.

“Geeta said through sign language that the couple is not her parents,” Purohit told reporters. Collector Nishant Warwade said, “Since I don’t know sign language, I won’t be able to give precise answer at this moment as to whether Geeta recognised the family or not. DNA test would show whether the couple are her biological parents.”

Later, a medical team collected blood sample of Vijayram and Maladevi to for DNA matching with Geeta. The team left for New Delhi where the samples will be matched at Central Forensic Laboratory. The lab already has master DNA of Geeta. The results are expected within a week.

Geeta was found by Pakistan Rangers on Samjhauta Express at Lahore railway station when she was around seven years old. Karachi-based Edhi Foundation looked after her while she was in Pakistan. Since returning to India in October 2015, Geeta has been living at an institution for deaf children here. So far at least 10 couples have claimed that she is their long-lost daughter, but none of the claims have proved to be true.

Geeta failed to recognize Jharkhand couple as parents. Certain facts are being collected through sign language. DNA samples of the couple are being sent to New Delhi for matching. The test will help ascertain the truth.

– Nishant Warwade, Collector

Geeta did not recognize the couple claiming to be her parents. Surprisingly, she also failed to recognize a letter she sent to me. I interacted with Geeta on Skype, when she was in Karachi. However, she even failed to acknowledge me. It seems that her memory is failing her. It seems that her memory is being deleted.

– Gyanendra Purohit, sign language expert, who mediated in interacting Geeta with the couple

Geeta refused to recognise the couple. The DNA sample of the couple has been taken to ascertain the truth. Geeta was very happy today as she had celebrated her birthday in the school on Thursday.

– Manohar Dhamnani, chairman of Deaf and Dumb Organisation, where Geeta is getting the education