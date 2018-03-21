Indore: Gangaur concludes: May 18-day fast bless women with marital bliss

Indore: Celebrating Gangaur, women of Rajasthan community dressed in colourful saris took out a procession to bid farewell to ‘Gauri’ on Tuesday. Expressing gratitude for spring, harvest and marital fidelity, women concluded their 18-day fast with traditional sweets.

Talking about the fest, homemaker Nikkita Arya said “Gana is a synonym for lord Shiva and Gaur stands for ‘Gauri’ or ‘Parvati’ who symbolises Saubhagya (marital bliss). This is why we celebrate the festival for marital bliss.” She explained that unmarried women also fast for 18 days praying for their perfect partners.

“I remember fasting for finding my better half and I found him!” Nikkita said. She elaborated that this is the most important festival for people of Rajasthan.

“The festival is about devotion, prayers for longevity of our spouse, togetherness and recognises the time when Gauri had stayed in her mother’s house,” businesswoman Aparna Saboo said. She explained that special sweets are prepared to celebrate departure of Gauri to her husband’s house.

“’Ghewar’ is the most popular and important sweet that we prepare and distribute as ‘prasad’,” Aparna said. Discussing the changes in celebrations, homemaker Saroj Sharma said “There was a time when we used to prepare clay figures of Gauri and Shiva at home with clothes and art to give them a realistic look.”

She explained that such practises are limited to some villages now. “There was a pleasure in making them and preparing ‘ghewar’ at home. So, I always try to recreate it when my daughters come home,” Saroj said.

Folk songs depicting the departure of Gauri to her husband’s house were sung by the group of women to conclude the festival. Dancing with earthen pot on married women’s head, the procession created a colourful environment in the city.

Talking about her favourite part, newlywed Aishwarya Garg said, “This festival has more significance for newly married women and I enjoyed feeling special.” She explained that for a newly-wedded girl, it is binding to observe the full course of rituals and practices of the festival that succeeds her marriage.