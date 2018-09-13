Indore: Ganesha idols on sale represent diverse Indian culture

The designers of Ganesha idols have taken a step ahead from simple identification like an elephant face, big stomach, little feet, grand ears, one broken tusk and beautifully crafted almond eyes. Some vendors have brought idols from Pune, which represent Maharashtra-styled ‘Vinayak’ with traditional headgear known as ‘pheta’ (turban).

“These Ganesha idols are simple with distinct designs. Their hands and legs are folded inside,” vendor Shirish Jamle said. Fluorescent colours are used more in Maharashtra- styled idols. In last seven years, eco-friendly Ganesha has become popular among the affluent. “I was among the first ones who brought eco-friendly Ganesha to the city, which vendors avoided due to high price,” Jamle told Free Press.

He said eco-friendly Ganesha idol is expensive because of the time taken in preparation. “I brought 50 idols during my first attempt seven years back and only half of them were sold,” Jamle said. Though sale was not profitable in first year, he could create a base and since then all his idols are sold every year. He sold about 300 idols this year.

Bringing another style, businesswoman Ritu Sharma prepared Bengali-styled Ganesha with help of artists from West Bengal. Adorning idols with shiny cloths instead of painting them, she is able to sell about 1000 idols every year. “We call potters to Indore for four months, pay for their stay and food along with salary for preparing these idols,” Ritu said. Attracting people by setting a new trend, she got Goddesses Riddhi and Siddhi designed as well.

“We had prepared them separately and some with idols are based on stencils we get,” Ritu said. Looking much-like Goddess Durga, Goddeses Riddhi and Siddhi have long, thick black hair. “Many people prefer Ganesh idol to be modern, especially children who like cartoons,” vendor Akash Jatiaya said. He said designs are prepared by potters residing in Niranjanpur. “We have idols of all designs so that people have a choice as they prefer idols that are not very common,” vendor Aman Shere said. The trend of having a Ganesha that no one else has helps vendors in boosting their business.

Cake, music and gold mukut for Khajrana Ganesha

Expecting more than seven lakh devotees this year, preparations at Khajrana temple complex, where Lord Ganesha is the presiding deity, are in full swing. Temple members have prepared a grand flower house for pleasing the Lord during 10 days of special worship. Talking about the preparations, temple’s chief priest Satpal Bhatt said Lord Ganesha will wear gold mukut during 10 days and every moment will be a celebration. A

bout 1.5 lakh modaks will be offered to Ganesha on first day, followed by different varieties of ‘laddoos’ every day. “We will offer laddoos made from wheat, bajra (millet), jowar (sorghum), moong dal, urad dal (white lentil), bundi etc,” Bhatt said. In addition, special programme of devotional songs will be held every evening followed by cake offering to Ganesha.