Indore: Gambling den in bar near police station busted, 70 arrested with Rs 4.45 lakh

Indore: A team of senior police officials busted a gambling den being operated in a bar and restaurant just 100 meters away from Rajendra Nagar police station on Sunday evening and arrested 70 persons including three managers of the bar with Rs 4.45 lakh cash. The bar owner is on the run and police are searching for him.

Following a tip-off, SP (west) Vivek Singh had constituted a team led by ASP Rupesh Dwivedi to raid the infamous Rimjhim Bar and Restaurant in Rajendra Nagar where the gambling was being operated. The team first verified the information and then raided the bar. As many as 67 persons, who were involved in gambling, were caught red-handed from the first floor of the bar. Three managers of the bar were also arrested on the charge of allowing people to play gambling. Around 70 mobile phones were also seized from the spot. The raid was conducted by the police officials without informing Rajendra Nagar police station staff.

ASP Dwivedi said that six fire arms and seven live cartridges were also recovered from there in which three pistols were found to be illegal as they were country made and the investigation is on for other firearms. Thirty vehicle including cars were also seized by the police and the accused were handed over to Rajendra Nagar police station staff for further action.

The bar owner Kailash Singhade of Banganga area was not at the scene during police raid. He had employed three persons as managers to look after the matters of the bar. Preliminary investigation revealed that people had to pay Rs 200 as entry fee for participating in the gambling game in the bar, being held on the first floor. It is said that the gambling den was being operated for seven years under the guise of a bar and restaurant on main AB Road but the local police were strangely unaware about it. Senior police officials are also investigating any suspected role of Rajendra Nagar police station in charge and other staff in running the illegal bar under their nose.