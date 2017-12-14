Indore: Future vets visit Borkhedi to share knowledge with villagers

Indore: Students of city Veterinary College visited Borkhedi village to know animal husbandry and share their knowledge with villagers. Students from Indore and Mhow cycled to the village to save fuel and environment.

Talking about the trip, Dr Sandeep Nanavati said, “The motive of our expedition was to get well versed with animal husbandry practices and to create awareness among villagers.” He explained that the real life exposure helped us to understand problems and mistakes. “Also, there are times when we learn about so many things from villagers that can be learned with real practices and not scientific theories,” Nanavati said.

While students enjoyed cycling, they also found the session educational. Discussing their learning, a group of students including Pranali Mishra, Pooja Singh, Om Nigam, Amit Tiwari , Parul Shrivastav , Raghuveer Singh , Anjali Paneri and Arpit Bankhede discussed investment and relative productivity.

“During interaction we came to know that the villagers still practice traditional method for animal husbandry but it does not mean they do not invest, they invest huge sum of money,” they said. Despite huge investment, their productivity was low. “Among most people whom we surveyed, we found health issues in animals,” the team said. They explained that villagers treat animals following traditional techniques without considering science.