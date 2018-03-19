Indore: FSSAI to train staff of food manufacturers, service providers to ensure hygiene
Indore: Aimed at ensuring food safety and hygiene for consumers at every level, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to train employees of small, medium and large enterprises dealing with manufacturing, supplying and serving food products.
In the recent orders issued by the apex food regulators, all institutions having 25 or more employees, needed to appoint one supervisor for 25 workers who will be responsible for quality and hygiene conditions in the manufacturing or serving of food products.
Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said, “As per the new orders, every institution will have to appoint a supervisor over 25 employees who will be responsible for maintaining hygiene as well as training the subordinates.”
He said that the training would be provided by FSSAI at the district level and master trainers appointed by the authority will give training to them.
“FSSAI will bear the expenses for the training and what institutions have to do is to send the supervisors for training. More than 500 supervisors would be trained in Indore as per the number of employees and institutions in the city,” Swami added.
He said that the training would be started by April and they have started informing the institutions and manufacturers to make appointments accordingly and to get their employees trained.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
TDP quits NDA: Debate and defeat no-confidence motion
The notice of a no-trust motion against the Modi Government, as and when it is taken up in the Lok…
RBI on frauds: A voice of helplessness
Banks, private or public, do business with public money. Banking regulation should be effective and efficient, which it is not…
NDA: Cracks are wide and visible
The sudden acceleration of tempo in Andhra has snowballed into a major crisis for the Modi government. It is no…
BJP needs to forge and renew alliances
As the adage goes, ‘when sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions.’ This fits the BJP to…
Regional satraps not enthused with Congress as the main non-BJP pole
The growing discomfiture and frustration among regional satraps about hitching their political outfit with the Congress in the run up…