Indore: ‘Friends of MP’ all set to groom ‘brand ambassadors’ to fetch investment

Indore: More than 200 illustrious non-residents of Indian (NRIs), originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh, are going to participate in the maiden Friends of MP Conclave, starting here at Hotel Marriot on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed his presence on both the days of the two-day grand event.

Ahead of the inauguration, commissioner Sanjay Dubey held a final review meeting of preparation at the venue, Hotel Marriot on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by top brass of administration including collector Nishant Warwade, AKVN Indore MD Kumar Purushottam and IMC commissioner Manish Singh.

With the state government presenting all its technological and infrastructure potential before the participants at the gala gathering, the event will groom the friends of the soil to act as brand ambassadors of the state and showcase its industry friendly image in their respective place abroad to fetch investment. According to official information, the event would begin with guests being welcomed between 3 pm and 4 pm, followed by

an interaction of guests with top government officials from 4 pm to 6 pm. A cultural programme including performances by music bands will be held from 6.30 to 7.30 pm.

The guest would be further taken to Rajwada for a light and sound show and later, to Sarafa Chat Chopati. Following return to hotel, the guests would be treated with sumptuous dinner with exotic traditional dishes of the state among an array of delicacies listed in the menu. The conclave will be inaugurated on Thursday morning, with chief secretary BP Singh giving a detailed presentation on Growth of MP in the Past Decade, followed by felicitation of some selected NRIs for their contribution in various fields. Later, CM Chouhan will address the conclave before

taking a break for tea.

After the recess, a session on MP meets MP will be organised, wherein speakers will highlight their achievements in their related fields. Second session will be held post lunch on Development Goals of MP 2022, which will be chaired CS Singh. CMs principal secretary Vivek Agrawal will

give a presentation highlighting industrial vision and future proposals of the state at the session.

The third and concluding session will be held from 3.30 pm, which will witness the crucial part with CMs PS SK Mishra giving a detailed presentation highlighting the Role of Friends of MP in Development of MP.

The valedictory function would be organised from 5 pm, which will be presided over by industry and commerce minister Rajendra Shukla. Besides, Mrignayni, a venture of the state government, will set its stall at venue of the conclave, where handicraft items manufactured in the state would be displayed for sale.