Indore: Free Press seminar on ‘Hidden Secrets of Science’

Indore: Free Press is all set to host ‘Hidden Secrets of Science’, a science seminar for students of class VI to X on Sunday (November 5) at Basketball Complex, Janjeerwala Square. The programme, aimed at revealing mysteries of science and taking students on a thrilling voyage of facts, experiments and inventions, has already witness a massive enthusiasm with over one lakh students and science lovers all across the nation hailing it to be one of the first of its kind.

Prof Sumit Upamanyu will address students at the seminar. The enthusiastic professor said “I dedicatedly spread the spirit of pure science and take it as a responsibility to answer all science related questions that intrigue young minds.” An audio-video presentation will also be played before students to help them understand scientific theories in effective manner. Students will learn how to evaluate scientific findings they encounter in real life in this discussion-based seminar and also explore the overall process of practicing science.

It is a golden opportunity for science lovers to improve their analytical skills, gain confidence as a scientific thinker, and become a more informed consumer of science. Catalyser is the educational partner of the event.