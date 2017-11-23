Indore: Free Press Cycling Initiative: Save cyclists to save environment

Indore: Considering the increasing number of road accidents, a group of 15 cyclists working in different professions recently cycled to ‘Jam Gate’ hoping to show administration the need for protected cycle lanes and traffic guidelines for commuters. Cyclists pedalled 100 kilometres saving fuel and getting fit.

Sharing the reason for organising the ride, businessman Suresh Lahoti said, “Cycling is an environment friendly way of travelling in which we can avoid most accidents easily if we have proper protected cycling track.” He stated that speed is a major cause of accidents after drinking and driving.

“Cyclists do not race like bikers and hence, if we adopt cycling as a preferred mode of transport then we can hope to have lesser accidents if other commuters respect cyclists,” Lahoti said. He elaborated that cyclists are not given due space of the road as bikers and cars have taken over partly completed cycle tracks in the city.

Discussing his take on road traffic victims, Professor KK Yadav said, “As the city expands, the number of vehicles on the street are increasing but road size is same.” Increasing population of vehicles with limited road size results in traffic.

“Many millions are killed and injured every day in the country because of stressful traffic,” Yadav said. He elaborated that these lives can be saved if we are able to reduce traffic.

“The route problem is traffic, where even one person takes a car or bike racing through the city to reach their destination in time,” Yadav said.

Explaining how to solve the problem, CSP Rupesh Dwivedi said, “The grief and distress experienced by this huge number of people is all the greater because many of the victims are young, because many of the crashes could and should have been prevented and because governments’ and society’s response to road death and injury and to bereaved and injured victims is often inadequate, unsympathetic, and inappropriate to a loss of life or quality of life.”

He further said, “We need to change our road conditions by reducing traffic and being more environment-friendly. Road deaths and injuries are sudden, violent, traumatic events and their impact is long-lasting, often permanent.”.

Dwivedi explained, “We need to change out lifestyle and manage to live in a way that nobody is hurt whether it is environment or another commuter. We should cycle to our office, imagine if all the cars on the road became cycles on the roads, won’t we have a lot more space on road and lesser traffic!”