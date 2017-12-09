Indore: Free Press Cycling Initiative: Safety a major issue as there’s no tracks here: Rajput

Indore: Staying humble, youthful and close to nature are some of the benefits 43-year-old scientific officer Vikas Rajput quotes along with his beautiful memories while talking about his love for cycling. He is among few people who do not get swayed by fashion and society trends of switching over to treadmills and fancy cars for maintaining status. “I loved cycling in childhood and I never stopped, I do not see why I should stop doing it for any reason,” Rajput said.

He cycled to school, college and now to his office at RRCAT frequently. “I am a married man with two wonderful kids and hence, I am unable to take out time everyday to cycle to my centre, but I do once in a week and hopefully will increase it to twice a week soon,” Rajput said. Last year, he started long distance cycling as well and joined BRMs. Discussing issues that hurdle people from cycling to work, Rajput said, “Safety is a major issue in Indore, since there are no cycle tracks or provisions for the same.” He explained that cycling is not safe on the outskirts or in the city. “BRTS cycle lanes are worse as they have too many cracks,” Rajput added.

Another issue that people need to work on is about perspective as he explained. “I cycled to my college but now kids even if they love cycling feel ashamed in cycling to college, because they find it low, we need to bring this change in everyone’s mindset,” Rajput said. He elaborated that cyclists are often look down at by other commuters and given hateful stares as a consequence of the mindset problem.

Fond childhood memories for future nature warriors

Inspired by their father, 13-year-old Anany Rajpur and 8-year-old Ayan Rajput cycle everyday. “We prefer cycling adventures over driving because we can see and explore the route on cycles,” they quoted. Uninhibited by rain or screeching heat, these little champs cycle on rainy days with raincoats and water bottles during summers. Taking turns on their father’s cycle with gears when he is away is a part of their beautiful childhood memories. “My birthday is on December 15 and I am getting the best present ever!” Anany said. He is getting a new cycle with gears.

Sharing his childhood memories, Rajput said, “I remember when I got my first cycle at the age 14 I would take it to school every day.” He was so fond of that cycle that he would cycle throughout the day. “Just a month after I got the cycle, I had an accident and my cycle’s wheel was destroyed,” Rajput said. He was stuck beneath the cycle and crying. “When nearby people came to my rescue and asked the reason for crying, I told them the real reason was my cycle,” Rajput said. His father had repaired the cycle and he lit up again.

Good Practices

Mumbai gets first-weekend cycle track

The BMC inaugurated its weekend cycle track project at Marine Drive. The ‘Sunday cycle track’ will be available for cyclists from December 10 onwards. The dedicated 2-lane 11-km-long cycle track will begin from NCPA and go up to Bandra-Worli sea link. The track will be used specifically for cycling and will be open every Sunday and on certain Saturdays from 6 am to 11am. The civic body has been pushing for a cycle track along the Tansa pipeline too.