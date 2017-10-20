Indore: Free Press Cycling Initiative Preserving self as well as nature

Indore: Pedalling to boost their metabolism and encourage cycling as preferred mode of transport, a group of cyclists participated in various BRMs (Brevet des Randonneurs Mondiaux, commonly known as Brevets, which are long-distance, free-paced cycling events) held this year.

While completing the final 600 BRM, few renewed their title for being a super randonneur and some added it to their badge for the first time. To be declared a super randonneur, one has to complete 200, 300, 400 and 600 kilometres of BRM in one calendar year. Having the earned the title for the first time, 51-year-old businessman Praveen Parashar said, “Cycling on roads is a challenge in our country, especially in Indore because of wrong lane driving, no proper cycling lane, and honking four wheelers. Worst of it is that traffic policemen are unwilling to enforce traffic rules.”

While cycling is a challenge, its numerous benefits for health and environment encourage cyclists to pedal through their journey. “There were occasions when villagers would stop us and felt proud that they were change makers in state,” Parashar said. While talking about the toughest challenge of completing 600 kilometres, Parashar said, “I started 600 km on Saturday at 6 am and finished in 39 hours, 26 minutes. The stipulated time was 40 hours.” Other cyclists who bagged the titles include 40-year-old plastic surgeon Dr Rajpal Singh, 45-year-old businessman Lokesh Data and 35-year-old telecom engineer Amol Rege.

“Cycling is fun, but in the state where there are no rules and facilities, it is a challenge, I wish we had a long proper, protective cycle track in the city,” Data said and added that every city should have a cycling track as hundreds of people love to pedal for fitness.

“We want to go cycling to work every day and not just one day in week. But it seems impossible with every two and four wheeler rushing to crush us,” he added.

Good Practices:

Despite delay, cycle track built in time

A new cycle track being built in Carlisle (north-west England) will open before the end of the year – despite being hit by a three-month delay. The specialist circuit, in Harraby, was originally expected to open on September 17, but work is still ongoing after it was discovered that certain sections did not meet load bearing requirements. Carlisle City Council, which is the accountable body for the project, said remediation work is now taking place and is expected to be finished by November end. But the authority has had to pump in more than £100,000 of extra cash to ensure the scheme is completed.