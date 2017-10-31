Indore: Free Press Cycling Initiative: Diaries of a diehard pedal pusher

Indore: Keeping balance is an art that we learn best from cycling and eventually, when we stop pedalling, we even lose our life balance with environment, health and peace. Having re-discovered the joy of cycling four years back, 39-year-old dentist Dr RB Singh feels cycling is the best way to control pollution while staying fit.

Talking about cycling, Singh said, “The best time of my life when I laughed freely was when I pedalled alongside my friends during my school days.” Though he and his friends learnt cycling in class fifth, he was the most enthusiastic one. “I would cycle to my school, coaching and then for leisure as well. It was my passion you can say,” the dentist said.

Sharing some of the best memories of his childhood, Singh said, “I still can remember cycling to Tincha falls on a holiday in my early days. It has become a lifetime memory.” He was accustomed to long distance cycling since childhood. “We never felt tired, rather energised after cycling,” Singh shared. His endless cycling adventures continued through his graduation.

“I would always cycle to college and it was the best way to live as it kept my body and air free from pollution,” Singh said. After graduation when he moved to Bangalore for masters, he moved away from cycling.

“I would exercise, but new and big city with increased commitments took cycling out from my life,” Singh said. Even after he returned, he worked to get financial independence and cycling remained away from his life.

“About four years back, when I bought a cycle, I feel my childhood happiness returned to my life,” Singh said. He cycles on weekends to unexplored getaways with his friends.

“I mostly prefer cycling to my clinic when I do not have any other commitments, but I do it once in a week because speeding cars and lack of enforcement of traffic rules makes it tough,” Singh said. He added that when cycle track with BRTS was proposed, his gang and he were excited, but sadly its failure broke their dreams.

“Nevertheless, we are hoping to get a protected cycle lane in the city and hence, I still motivate and teach cycling to my kids,” Singh said. He spends quality time with his 11-year-old daughter Suhani when they go cycling together.

“My son Samarth is four now, so he has started riding tricycle too, it is fun,” Singh shared. He hopes to encourage people to cycle instead of driving motorised vehicles.

Good Practices: Mohali to get 2.7 km cycle track

Mohali Municipal Corporation issued work order to prepare the detailed project report for the construction of a cycle track. The work orders have been issued to Panchkula based consultant S T Associates to prepare the DPR for cycle tracks along with junction design, which includes conduction of a survey, feasibility report and detailed estimate as per IRC standards. The work order was allotted during the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) at the rate of Rs 18,000 per km. The 2.7 kilometre cycle track starting from YPS crossing will extend up to Kumbran village crossing and then will turn towards the Forest Complex in sector 68. “The company had bid Rs 20,000 per kilometer and after negotiations, the rate was reduced to Rs 18,000 per kilometer,” mayor Kulwant Singh shared.