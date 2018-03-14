Indore: Four held with 15 firearms, live cartridges

Indore: City crime branch on Tuesday arrested four persons and recovered 15 pistols and live cartridges from their possession. The accused were keeping the firearms to show their influence among people, police said.

A police team led by ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh while working on nabbing the illegal arms dealers active in the city, had recently received a tip-off about a suspect from Gandhwani, Dhar after which the team kept a close eye on his activities and later, arrested him from Pandhrinath police station area. Four country made firearms, two pistols and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspect, later identified as Mahipal Singh.

During interrogation, Mahipal revealed to police that apart from the state he and his friends had been active in supplying country made firearms to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and UP. Mahipal was earlier arrested by police in Gandhwani in connection with making and supplying firearms a few months ago.

Following the lead given by the accused, crime branch team further arrested Sunny Chirawade from Gadiadda area of the city and recovered three firearms from him. Sunny was professionally a choreographer and used to keep firearms to show his influence.

Later, the team raided a place in Raoji Bazaar area and arrested Gaurav Sen of Kodariya, Mhow with three firearms and cartridges. The accused had bought the firearms from Mahipal to sell it to other persons in the city. The accused told police that he met Mahipal in Barwani and gotinto the business to get rid of his financial difficulties.