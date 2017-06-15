Indore: For technology driven self-centred individuals, it’s getting logical to abuse elders

Indore: As youngsters and middle-aged people are surrounded by technology instead of love, elder abuse is growing all over the world and its rise can be seen in Indore as well. While not all cases are criminal, most of these cases indicate a turnabout in family scenario.

This turnabout from joint family to nuclear is further growing into self structure over family. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.

The United Nations General Assembly has decided ‘Understand and End Financial Abuse of Older People: A Human Rights Issue’ as theme for 2017. It underscores the importance of preventing financial exploitation in the context of elder abuse to the enjoyment of older persons’ human rights.

“This is in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, older people have the right to a life of dignity in old age, free of all forms of abuse, including financial and material exploitation, which could lead to poverty, hunger, homelessness, compromised health and well-being, and even premature mortality,” notice quoted from UN.

Social media a culprit

I personally feel that living surrounded by family is much better than living alone. In fact, this separation is the cause for rising number of suicides around us. This urban metropolitan culture is changing our concepts about living with parents in general. I have noticed that due to rise of social media, people are generally not interested in communicating with each other on a personal level. Living alone and nurturing an inflated ego is promoted as fashionable livelihood through social media and even movies. Hence, we have a generation self centred individuals, who do not care about anyone but themselves. However, this is harmful for everyone. India is a country founded on value system and inclusion. Thankfully, this change has not affected culture in villages, where generations live together and understand that westernisation and fashion parade is not the way to live.

In cities, I would advise parents and children to understand that they must not enter a person’s emotional space.

Smaller identity with shrinking families

In today’s generation, parents are running towards money instead of giving time to their children. They fail to understand that children want time and can manage with less money. When kids grow up, they adapt this competitive environment and become anxious. Their expectations in material form are high from themselves.

The concept of joint family and giving is over. With nuclear families, everyone has smaller identity. Couple do not wish to live with parents as they do not want interference in their privacy. While elder generation has always found children to be the centre of their universe.

Now, our middle generation is adapting and is more prepared to live for themselves instead of concentrating on children. I would suggest everyone to keep their elders’ life secured with money, friends and ambitions.

We should consider eradicating retirement from our culture and continue working and enjoying life. Also, we need to be more health conscious. Learning module changed as children are taught to get the task done and move on. That general care and inclusion is not taught anymore. Even in career planning, parents talk about earning specific package. However, we do not set goals for kids like being a good son, son-in-law, neighbour, husband, etc.

Lack of value education; need out-of-book lessons

I think there has been a sudden lifestyle change because of social media. To deal with these issues, both the generations need to understand. Though elders never want harm for children, they are unable to explain it properly. Due to young blood, children do not have patience to understand.

For example: Most elders coming from Jain culture don’t eat onion, but their children can’t understand this logic. Also, our education system concentrates on materials only and simply ignores value system. While we can’t change books overnight, we can add value system to lessons at home.

I would suggest the following:

1. Don’t talk when hot minded

2. Give logic and time to understanding

3. Let go off traditions that lack logic

4. Give up ego and understand that kids can be smart too

5. Spend time with each other

6. Don’t blame time. Instead teach more than books.

7. Understand that nuclear family is incomplete

Elder abuse on rise in various forms

Elder abuse is thought to be prevalent in western culture only as joint family system was prevailing in India and our culture was respectful and supportive to elders. Scenario has changed in India as well in the last decade. The reason behind elder abuse cropping up in India is ageing.

Number of senior citizens has increased dramatically as life expectancy has increased from 40 years in 1951 to 64 years now. So definitely there is pressure for their care may be in form of financial or health care related issues. Home is smaller and congested which is no more suitable to incorporate joint or extended family.

This causes stress and quarrel in family along with insecurity because of generation gap. Elders feel isolated in this world of gazette and IT. Abuse is not just physical. The following are also forms of abuse that have been common in Indian society.

Disrespect, Maltreatment, Abandonment, Violence, Lack of dignified living, Lack of emotional and financial or health related support

Economic crises and health related issues are biggest culprits for their abuse. We need to have special geriatric service like primary care physician who can listen to tales of older persons. Sensitisation of young generation is needed. We should consider recreation centre for old age people. Further, government should consider utilisation of productive potential of older persons for community services.