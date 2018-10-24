Indore: Food fest from October 26-28

Lipsmacking: Families set to prepare Jatra dishes with earnest

Gearing up for Jatra, the three-day Maharashtrian food festival to be organised in city from October 26-28, members of Marathi-speaking communities are planning to prepare delicious, traditional food to be offered at food stalls. Most participants who will set up food stalls in Jatra are homemakers who are passionate about creative cooking. Talking about the festival, convener Rajesh Shah said, “In order to prepare food in large quantities and sell it, the family members have to work together, which strengthens their bond.” About 50-70 kilograms of food will be prepared for the fest by each participant.

Jhunka Bhakri Pithla

“We prepare new traditional dishes every year so that people can taste all flavours of Maharashtrians. This year, we are preparing Jhunka Bhakri Pithla. Bhakri is a round flat unleavened bread/roti made of jowar flour, bajra flour, nachni (finger millet/ragi) and rice flour. Jhunka is a spicy preparation of gram flour and onions. Pithla is also made from gram flour but differs in consistency.”

Olya Narachi Karanji

“I have been participating in Jatra for 15 years. I began experimenting with food when I was in class V. My mother being a working woman never objected. I am preparing ‘Nariyal Gujiya’ also known as ‘olya narachi karanji’. It is rarely available because it is difficult to prepare karanji using fresh coconuts.”

Sabudana Wada with special chutney

“Sabudana Wada is a special dish. It is commonly available in the market now but the flavour of chutney is missing. I will be preparing chutney using coriander leaves, peanuts, yogurt, salt, sugar and certain spices. It is consumed during fast.”

Jatra food festival

Jatra is being organised in Indore since last 19 years. Dancer Varsha Sangamnekar and her troupe will present traditional Lavani dance during the food fest. “Besides, there will also be a handicraft corner with artists from all over India,” convener Sudhir Dandekar said. He said fest aims at bringing community together and to keep traditional food and culture alive.