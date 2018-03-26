Indore: Food and fest mark birth of Rama

Indore: Culminating the nine-day fast and fest of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami was celebrated in temples and most Hindu households with fervour on Sunday. From ‘kanya pujan’ to ‘havana’, people celebrated the birth of Rama following rituals in their own style.

Beginning the day by decorating their houses with flowers and traditional ‘mandana’, women and men worked together in preparations. However, children, especially girls were enthusiastic about sumptuous traditional platter of ‘puri’, ‘sabzi’, ‘halwa’ and ‘kheer’.

Talking about the day, little girl Ishika Jitendra said “Honestly, it is nice to be invited as I love the traditional food, but it is exhausting when we are forced to take all of them together.”

Discussing the importance of the day, homemaker Khushi Kapoor said “I remember my childhood days when I used to be invited to households on every Ram Navami. It was nice and it is nicer when I get these little girls coming to my house.” She has a son and wishes to have a daughter.

“Every little girl, especially a daughter has a way to charm the house with her positive energy and charismatic smile as I have experienced,” Khushi said. She prayed to have a daughter and harmony in her family.

Sharing her experience of Ram Navami, homemaker Richa Tiwari said, “We have always celebrated this festival with grand celebrations as most of us fast in the house.” She explained that fasting is a traditional way to prepare their bodies for the changing season.

“This year, since I have a newborn, I did not fast but every celebration is more special as I have my little angel Adheera with me this year,” Richa said. Her one-month old daughter cheered and observed celebrations with interest.

Talking about the celebration, businessman Ritesh Chandraprakash said, “Girls make our house into a home with their energy and emotions. I feel so happy when these little girls come to our house; I often chat with them as if they were my sister.” Thankfully, he does have a sister too.