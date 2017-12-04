Indore: Following passion is the route map to success

Indore: Scholars’ Paradise School organised its 13th annual cultural programme amidst zeal and enthusiasm at Ravindra Natya Grah on Sunday. School director Apurv Jadhav and Principal Rinku Dey welcomed the parents and guests and encouraged students to perform without fear.

Addressing students, Jadhav said, “We are privileged to have so many young talents in our school and we want every student to perform overcoming his/her fear as everyone is talented and good.” He added that following one’s passion is the route map to success.

A special performance by pre-primary students– Ravi Neema and her group on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ stole the show. Showcasing how India exists in harmony with various religions and cultures, the dance reminded people of India’s strength.

Taking parents to a world of illusion, students Jeet Jadhavi, Vansh Nagpal, Loish Soni and Dheerendra Verma performed robotic dance. Sharing excitement, the team members said, “We always wanted to try robotic dance because of it looks like a robot dancing to the beats of hip songs, which is so fun.” They were nervous before going on the stage but with their parents in audience, they danced without worry and full of confidence.

Bringing western flavour to the fest, Lavisha Rajguru and group danced to the beats of latest hip songs. The group coordinated perfectly as per their age and experience.

Tanvi Amoniya and group received a huge applause for their performance. Speaking on behalf on her team, Tanvi said, “We had a lot of fun preparing for the show and that was the point of our performance, being happy and celebrating life.”

Audience was spell bound after watching the mesmerising performances, for which the teachers and students prepared for three weeks. The programme concluded with prize distribution ceremony. Urvashi Patodi thanked parents for attending the function and appreciated students for their performance.