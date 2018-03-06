Indore: Fly to Bengaluru soon @ as low as Rs 1999

Indore: Passengers travelling to Bengaluru from city are sure to get advantage from the battle of stake soon to be started between Indigo and Air Asia on Indore-Bengaluru-Indore sector.

While Indigo is going launch its fourth flight in the sector from March 15, Air Asia too is introducing its maiden flight to the destination from March 17 with stunning fare of Rs 1999 for one side.

Air passenger traffic between the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru and the emerging IT capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore is improving considerably from last few months. The development has drawn the attention of the airlines and thus, from March 17 onwards, there will be altogether four flights for the Silicon City from the city, including three direct and one flight via Nagpur, operated by Indigo and Air Asia airlines.

Indigo, India’s well know low cost airlines, which was operating just two flights (flight no. 6E-436 and 6E-708) up till February, has launched its third flight on March 1 (flight no. E-758), with the scheduled departure at 1.10 pm from the city, and reaching the IT capital at 3.10 pm. Fare for one side travel would be approximately Rs 8698.

Aviation sources informed that Indigo will be launching its fourth flights in the sector on March 15 with inaugural fare of Rs 5500. As per the schedule the flight will depart from the city at 6.30 pm and land at Bengaluru airport at 8.35 pm.

Indigo is already operating two flights on the sector both departing from the city and reaching the Karnataka capital at 6.55 pm 10.10 pm (via Nagpur) and 7.10 pm and 9.05 pm respectively. Presently, fares for both the flights are approximately Rs 8752 and Rs 8700 respectively.

However, joining the competition the all new aviation player in the state, Air Asia is also launching its operation from the city airport to Bengaluru from March 17. Initially there will be one flight every day to the destination from the city with scheduled departure at 9.55 pm and arrival at 11.50 pm. Interestingly both are deploying the 180-seater Airbus aircrafts with all economy seats for the Silicon City.

Sources said that this flight launching war between Indigo and Air Asia will ultimately yield benefit for the passengers on the route. Since Air Asia is launching its maiden flight from the city it is offering a one side fare of Rs 1999, while the fare charged by Indigo is above Rs 5500.

Sources hinted that in order to hold passengers in its fold, Indigo too is also planning to come up with some low fare offer in the days to come.