Indore: Five months elapsed, IMC yet to respond to RTI query on tenders

Indore: Flying in the face of Right to Information Act, Indore Municpal Corporation (IMC) is allegedly not providing information related to various tenders sought through RTI application by an activist. “The IMC is not ready to part information pertaining to tender issued by water works and drainage departments,” said the aggrieved RTI activist Sandeep Yadav.

Tenders for water works and laying drainage lines were floated in fiscal 2010-11, 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2016-17 and subsequently, contracts were awarded. According to Yadav, after going through some documents related to the awarding of contracts during the period, he smelled a rat in the entire tender process and sought certified copies of the tenders floated in the abovementioned fiscals.

“Through two different RTI applications, I sought details of all the tenders submitted for water and drainage works in fiscal 2010-11, 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2016-17 on May 30 last, but it’s been five months since the applications were submitted and the IMC is yet to provide me the information,” the RTI activist said.

Notably, as per RTI norms, the applicant should be provided with whatever information sought within 30 days of filing of application.

When the 30-day deadline was breached, Yadav filed a complaint with first appellate authority, who immediately directed his subordinate official to reply to Yadav’s query with requested information within 15 days.

“The first appellate authority had passed the direction on July 20. Since then, more than three months have passed but the information has not been provided,” said Yadav, adding that “There must be something which IMC is trying to stonewall.” Meanwhile, rampant damages in water and drainage pipelines across the city on every other day bear testimony to the shoddy construction works by the authorities concerned.