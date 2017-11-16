Indore: First in state: DAVV launches file tracking system

Indore: In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has introduced file tracking system to make its administrative functions more transparent and robust. “The DAVV has become the first university in state to launch file tracking system. This system will expedite the movement of files in the university,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

The VC stated that the university is using technology to modernise its administrative set-up and file tracking system is a step in that direction. Using this system, university officers, teachers and affiliated colleges staff would be able to monitor online status of their files with DAVV. “On submission of the file, the applicant would get a code using which he/she could trace the location of his/her file,” said Dr Maya Ingle who got this system prepared from her students.

Ingle said that the university has also prepared Student Information System through which entire details of a select student could be availed. “As of now, we have to gather details of students from different teaching departments when ever required. But in the Student Information System, this exercise won’t be required. There will be a database of students admitted in varsity teaching department. When details of any student will be required, the same could be availed from the database,” Ingle.

On the lines of file tracking system, the university is also developing result tracking system through which status of answer books could be established after exam.