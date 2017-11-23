Indore: First complaint against under-construction building was filed in May

Indore: A fresh complaint has been filed against continuing construction of a structure, purportedly a hospital, at 10 Gumasta Nagar even as Indore Municipal Corporation allegedly refuses to take cognisance of previous complaint.

In his latest complaint filed on November 16, former corporator Parmanand Sisodia alleged that the construction of hospital building is going on in full swing even when IMC official are aware of the fact that the structure is being constructed in sheer violation of norms. In his earlier complaint filed with IMC about six months ago, Sisodia had alleged that doctors including Dr Moon Gupta Jain, Dr Shankarlal Gupta and Dr Pramila Gupta are allegedly constructing a hospital on a land meant for residential purpose in violation of building rules.

But despite passing off six months, the compliant has not been addressed, he claimed. According to his complaint, a proposal for construction of this building with Mohit Pariyani as architect was approved on 6000 sq ft plot by IMC in 2016.

According to the complainant, as per rules the permission for outer plinth is given on 30 per cent of total land but in this case approval was given for 33 per cent which makes up to 1980 sq ft. Construction work was to be carried out on 1980 sq ft and the remaining area of 4020 sq ft should have been reserved for Open To Sky (OTS), Marginal Open Space (MOS), Stairs, Lift etc.

As per 1.5 floor area ratio and 10 per cent mandatory balcony coverage, the total construction on each floor of the four-storey building should have 2475 sq ft which makes to total 9990 sq ft construction. Basement was also approved for the purpose of parking but the builders allegedly utilized parking space and space meant for ramp and carried out construction on 4593 sq ft area against area approved construction area of 1980 sq ft.

Similarly, with using space meant for OTS and MOS, construction of 4050 sq ft against approved 2475 was carried out on each floor. If construction of land and floors is summed up it makes total 18813 sq ft construction which is 8913 sq ft more to what was approved. Chief city planner and building permission incharge Vishnu Khare said that the under-construction building comes under zone no 14 and building officer concerned is probing into the matter.

When contacted, building officer Ashwin Janwade said that the complainant had alleged that the landlord is constructing a hospital on residential land. “By just seeing the under-construction structure, one can’t make such claims. We are looking into the matter. If any irregularity would be found action will be taken.”

Building inspector Yogesh Joshi, who is supposed to ensure that illegal construction if any underway under his jurisdiction is stopped immediately, said that he was investigating the compliant point-wise and would submit his report soon to higher ups. The same reply was given by IMC officials in May when first complaint against the under-construction building was filed by Sisodia. The probe could not be completed even after passing off six months.