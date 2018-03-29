Indore: Finally, IIM-I confers degrees on PGP, IPM students

Indore: For the first time in its 21-year old history, Indian Institute of Management Indore conferred degrees on its students at the 19th convocation here on Wednesday. With this, it became the third premier B-school in the country to award degrees to its students.

“This is beginning of new era for us. Today, we are able to give degrees to students for two of our programmes,” said IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan while addressing the convocation.

The students were awarded degrees for post-graduate programme (PGP) in management and five-year integrated programme in management (IPM). Krishnan called upon degree holders to live up to the expectations of the institute and undertake responsibility the degree places on them.

The decision to award degrees instead of diplomas to PGP and IPM students was taken at the meeting of Board of Governors at IIM Indore hours before convocation ceremony was held. The students of other courses were awarded diploma. Prior to IIM Indore, IIMs in Bangalore and IIM in Udaipur had awarded degrees to their students. IIMs in Lucknow and Ranchi gave diplomas to their students.

“After several years of discussions with government, IIM Bill was finally passed by Parliament in 2017, which empowered IIMs to confer degrees,” Krishnan said. Aditya Ghosh, president and whole-time director, InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo Airlines), was chief guest at the convocation.

In his address, Ghosh said, “A graduation ceremony is a very special occasion, which marks the end of hard work at the institute. It’s not the end of an era but a hope for a long and fulfilling journey towards the dream you all have for yourself,” he said.

Earlier, IIM Indore chairman Deepak M Satwalekar, in his address, advised students not to focus on rewards but on outcome. “Many CEOs known for power and achieving financial targets are not remembered after they step down. Be a leader who not only excels in work but also contributes to society,” he said.