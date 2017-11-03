Indore: Fearing presence of harmful chemicals in milk, FDA collects samples from 4 Sanchi parlours

Indore: Following arrest of seven members of a gang stealing milk from Sanchi milk tankers and unearthing of the milk adulteration racket on Tuesday, officials of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) here on Thursday collected samples of Sanchi milk from four parlours in city to check level of contamination in milk distributed to people.

The move was taken after sodium chloride and water was found in milk stored in the tanker, which was seized by police during the Tuesday’s raid at a godown in Mangliya. Though the department is still awaiting a detailed report on the quantum of adulteration of milk found in the tanker, the laboratory officials had already hinted at some new chemicals used in the adulteration business by the gang.

Anticipating presence of harmful chemicals in milk, the FDA officials have collected samples from two milk parlours at Sapna Sangeeta Road, one at Chhawani and the other at Residency area. Chief food safety officer Manish Swami said, they didn’t receive any sample report on Thursday as it would take more time for lab officials to check the samples thoroughly.

“We were informed that a new type of chemical was found in the milk samples collected from the accused. Earlier, it was believed as sodium chloride or calcium carbonate, but officials found a new mixture used in the contamination,” Swami said. “Generally, it takes 14 days to get test reports but we will get them within next couple of days,” he added. He said that chemical test of the water samples would also be conducted to get a clear picture of all the agents and chemicals used in adulterating the milk.

Earlier, looking at the seriousness of the crime, the FDA had sent the samples to Bhopal by air and got the lab opened late in the night to know about the level of contamination or presence of any poisonous substance in the milk. Meanwhile, Sanchi officials have suspended the lab in charge, who was performing tests on the milk samples and also ordered an internal probe into the case. City police have already sent a proposal to book the two main accused under National Security Act and are mulling to mount more charges on the accused once the investigation is over.