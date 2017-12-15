Indore: Fearing loss of BCI recognition, law colleges knock on DAVV’s door for affiliation

Indore: Fearing loss of Bar Council of India (BCI) recognition, law colleges here are making beeline for affiliation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) even as last date to apply for renewal of recognition draws closer. “The last date to apply at BCI for renewal of recognition for session 2018-19 is December 30. If the university did not grant affiliation to us on or before December 30, our recognition will not be renewed by BCI. In other words, we will be de-recognised,” said Liberal College director Prem Sagar.

As per norms, colleges are required to obtain affiliation from the university concerned and then submit a copy of same in BCI to avail recognition. The BCI considers applications of only those colleges which are having affiliation from the university and subsequently grant recognition.

“This new norm came into being two years ago. Earlier, the BCI used to grant recognition to law colleges and later, the university used to issue affiliation certificate. The BCI has reversed the process,” said director of college development council at DAVV, Sumant Katiyal. He said that the new norm of BCI has complicated the things.

The process for awarding affiliation to law colleges has not even been started at the DAVV as yet. As per the process, the university constitutes a committee which inspects colleges and based on its inspection report, university executive council awards affiliation. While no meeting of executive council is schedule in near future, the university has still not constituted inspection committees.

“We will not be able to grant affiliation to the colleges by December 30 as the process has not started. However, we can renew affiliation of the years for which affiliation were granted in last session,” said Katiyal. He asked the colleges to apply for renewal of affiliation without much ado.